Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.69

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.69 and traded as high as C$36.99. Parkland shares last traded at C$36.65, with a volume of 435,542 shares traded.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.18.

Get Parkland alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.