Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.90. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 32,645 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94.
Swire Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)
Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.
