Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.66. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 89,871 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.