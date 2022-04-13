Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.05 and traded as high as C$19.57. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$18.90, with a volume of 831,727 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.39.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.