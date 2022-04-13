Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $12.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 233,321 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

