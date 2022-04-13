Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Innovative Designs has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.44.
About Innovative Designs
