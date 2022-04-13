Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.10

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.10 and traded as high as $30.81. Ipsen shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 662 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPSEY. UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($94.57) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ipsen from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

