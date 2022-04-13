Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

