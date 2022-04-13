iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.03

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.03 and traded as high as $26.44. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 6,467,012 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after acquiring an additional 119,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,037 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

