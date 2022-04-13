Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.94. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 874,217 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 79.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.