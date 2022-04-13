ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.31. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 9,386 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

