Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 127,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Isoray by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

