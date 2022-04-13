Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 127,345 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Isoray by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
