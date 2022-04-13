Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.55. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 259,299 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $910.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

