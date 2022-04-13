Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 127,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

