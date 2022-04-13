Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 2,192,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,098,994. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

