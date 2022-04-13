Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 3.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Booking worth $376,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $78.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,260.14. 16,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,289.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,350.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

