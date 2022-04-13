Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $361.32 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the period. News comprises 3.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.74% of News worth $361,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in News by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in News by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 141,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

