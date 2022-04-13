The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,401,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $379,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 726,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,249,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

