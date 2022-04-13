Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $328.21 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 2.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $328,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in State Street by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 74,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

