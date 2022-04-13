Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 4.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $524,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,380,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,311 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 79,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.