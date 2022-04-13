Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,348,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,984. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.