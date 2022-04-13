Girard Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. 15,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,210. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

