Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $773.96 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,455,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 6.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $773,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,885,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,190,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $173.43. 240,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

