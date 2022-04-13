Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 10,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

