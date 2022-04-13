Yacktman Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 6.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.46% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $719,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,321,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 161,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $65.44.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

