$0.18 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,396.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $504,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 15,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

