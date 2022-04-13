Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $618,730.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $618,730.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $41,377.77 or 1.00139184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.39 or 0.07479112 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,279.43 or 0.99901177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

