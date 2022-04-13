e-Money Market Cap Tops $23.28 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002851 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.39 or 0.07479112 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,279.43 or 0.99901177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00041469 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

