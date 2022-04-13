XTRABYTES (XBY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $177,677.13 and approximately $15.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00211760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00194509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.39 or 0.07479112 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

