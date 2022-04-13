Taraxa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Taraxa coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00103705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TARA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

