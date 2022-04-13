Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TRCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition (TRCA)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.