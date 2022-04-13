Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TRCA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

