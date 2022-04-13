Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOLN traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 1,486,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,213. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Get Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.