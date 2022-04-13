Snowball (SNOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,465.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $542,742.67 and approximately $14,465.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.01 or 0.07471896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.42 or 0.99839605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,590,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,842 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

