Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 592,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

