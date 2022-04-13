Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declines By 87.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,081,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

NYSE:PCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

About High Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.