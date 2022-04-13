Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Declines By 92.1%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,832. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

