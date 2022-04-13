Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Decreases By 87.2%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

