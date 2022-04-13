Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87,987.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $87,987.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.01 or 0.07471896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.42 or 0.99839605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

