Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $16,701.39 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

