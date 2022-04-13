BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the March 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

