Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00361382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00095774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004631 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.