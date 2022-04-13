-$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,972. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

