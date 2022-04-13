Brokerages Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $222.88

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,182. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.84. 17,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,390. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -707.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.51.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

