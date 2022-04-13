ArGoApp Hits 1-Day Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.01 or 0.07471896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.42 or 0.99839605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041110 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

