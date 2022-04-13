DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

