Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 109,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.67.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

