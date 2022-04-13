Girard Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 64,679 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. 148,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

