Girard Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,585. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

