Girard Partners LTD. Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $275.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

