Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

